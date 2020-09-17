Sunday School is at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m., which will be live-streamed on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God Hyde Park.
Message by Gerry Mansfield: “Standing at the Crossroads.” In the book of Jeremiah, the prophet says: “Ask for the old paths, and walk therein. But they said, ‘We will not walk therein.’ ” (Jeremiah 6:16-17; Proverbs 22:28; Psalm 119:89; Isaiah 40:3; 1 John 2:15)
Our country is standing at a crossroads today. In addition to the upcoming elections, the nation is dealing with the pandemic, widespread riots and the closure of many businesses that has left us with a damaged economy, and a struggling school system balancing education and safety.
Unfortunately the church has struggles of its own as well. With diminishing numbers in attendance it has impacted finances severely and many pastors are resorting to worldly ways to rebuild their congregations.
Unfortunately, both the country and many churches today have reacted in much the same way as the people did in Jeremiah’s time. They think that their way is better than God’s way. They have left the old time-tested ways and have turned to new ways to help grow their congregations. Instead of walking in the old paths, they are opting for worldly gimmicks.
The danger is that when a church gets caught up in being like the world, it becomes the world. They have forgotten that the church was started by the power of the Holy Spirit and because they have forgotten this they are now trying to do things in their own power, which always ends in disaster.
They are trying to do things in their own power instead of trusting the spirit to build their churches. They resort to painting their ceilings black, changing the sanctuary into an auditorium, playing loud music and bringing in strobe lights and fog machines.
If you have left the old paths why don’t you return to Jesus? He’s only a prayer away.
— Dianne Doyle
