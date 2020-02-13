Sunday worship service 10 a.m. Sunday school will resume in the spring.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: "Overcoming Discouragement.” Discouragement can come when we least expect it. However, when it comes, we need to run to God, not away from him.
As we read about Elijah, we might ask the question, how could this happen to such a great man of God? Well, the answer is simple and it can happen to any one of us when we take our eyes off the Lord and focus on our circumstances. When we focus on our problems, we open the door to fear, worry, anxiety and discouragement. At times like this, we need to remember that our God is greater than any problem we will ever face.
We have to remember that we are in a spiritual warfare and people are not our enemy, but Satan is. When we feel discouraged, we need to draw closer to God. Are you discouraged today? If so give it all to Jesus. He is just a prayer away. (1 Kings 19-1-18; 1 Peter 5:7-10; Hebrews 4; James 4:8; Romans 8:28; 2 Kings 2).
Contact information: 802-244-5037
— Dianne Doyle