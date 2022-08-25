This past Sunday we had the honor and privilege of baptizing four members of our church family. You may ask the question, “Why is it so important that everyone who has received Jesus Christ as their savior be baptized in water?”
The Greek word for baptism is “baptizo.” This means to be immersed, not sprinkled. Jesus is our example and if he needed to be baptized then how much more do we need to be? (Matthew 3:14) Jesus also commanded his disciples to baptize all those who believe in him. (Matthew 28:19-20)
It is important to note that water baptism does not save you but that it is true repentance and faith in Jesus that does, and it always precedes water baptism.
Just as Jesus Christ died on a cross for our sins, was buried and was raised from the dead, water baptism symbolizes that we have died to our old life of sin, we were buried, and we rise again to new life in Jesus. Baptism is our public testimony of our faith in Jesus Christ as our Savior and Lord. (Acts 2:38)
Sunday prayer is at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
