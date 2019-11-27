Sunday school is at 9 a.m. with the worship service at 10 a.m.
A special thanks to Baine Camley for a fantastic Thanksgiving dinner at church on Nov. 17. Also, thanks to everyone else who helped make this free Thanksgiving dinner such a total success. We are so blessed because of all of you.
Pastor Ron Doyle’ss message was a “A thankful heart.” A thankful hearts gives thanks to the Lord. (Psalm 105:1) There are many in our nation who have forgotten that it was God who established and blessed our nation.
A thankful heart sings praises to the Lord. (Psalm 105:2; Hebrews 13:5) We should sing to the Lord out of a heart full of gratitude because of all that He has done for us.
A thankful heart rejoices in the Lord. (Psalm 105:3-4; Philippians 4:4; Proverbs 17:22; Nehemiah 8:10) We are called to be a joyful people in the Lord at all times.
So, this Thanksgiving let’s give thanks to God and rejoice in him for all of his goodness. It’s Thanksgiving Day, not turkey day, so let’s lift up God and not the turkey.
I know that’s what I’m going to do. How about you?
— Dianne Doyle