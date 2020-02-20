Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: “Do you feel dry?”
I saw a bumper sticker years ago that stated, “Feel far from God? Guess who moved?” There’s a lot of truth to that.
As Christians, if we feel dry today, it’s certainly not God’s fault. As we read the story in Ezekiel, we see that Israel was in exile in Babylon and they were spiritually and physically dead, like dried-up bones without any hope. However, God still had a plan for their future.
As we read these verses, we see a spiritual lesson for the church today. Many are full of dead, dry bones, people who don’t have any idea what it means to live a spirit-filled and spirit-led life. They are mainly social clubs with no understanding of what it means to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
In our culture today, there are many churches where the Holy Spirit is not welcome in their services. We have to remember that we can do absolutely nothing without the Holy Spirit. No wonder Christians feel dry and without any hope in our world today. Churches may try new ideas and a lot of different things to entice people to come to their services, but only the Holy Spirit can draw people to Jesus. We just need to get out of his way and let him do his work. Then, we will see a vast army of Christian soldiers rise up and conquer the world for Jesus. Contact information: 802-244-5037.
— Dianne Doyle