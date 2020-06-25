Sunday morning worship service at 10 a.m. You can also join us on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: “The Great Commission” (Matthew 28: 16-20). As followers of Jesus, have you ever asked the question, “What is the purpose of the church in our world today?” In our culture, we see that there are so many who are trying to take God out of everything, therefore making the church irrelevant. First of all, we have to understand that “the church” is not a building, but it is the fellowship of all those who are true believers in Jesus Christ. The great commission to all believers is to go into the entire world and preach the gospel, which is salvation through the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Now, not everyone is called to be pastors, evangelists or missionaries, but we are all called to be witnesses for Jesus. We have been given the power to be his witnesses by the baptism of Holy Spirit. We as Christians are not called to be rich or famous or to strive to become a megachurch. Those are the things the world seeks after, and there is way too much of it going on in our churches today. However, we are motivated by our love for Jesus and not what we can get for ourselves. The church in general needs to get back to the message of the Cross again.
— Dianne Doyle
