Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship following at 11 a.m. The service is livestreamed on Facebook.
Today there are many people who have been deceived into believing that there are many roads that lead to heaven, which can be very confusing. This should not surprise us though, since we have so many cults thriving, even in Vermont. However, the Bible is clear that there is only one way to heaven, and that is through faith in Jesus Christ and his finished work on the cross.
In Matthew 7:13-14 we see that there are two roads that people can travel on, the wide road that leads to destruction and eternal separation from God and the narrow road that leads to eternal life. Unfortunately, most people will choose the wide road. But when we choose to trust Jesus, we need to keep our faith and trust in him until we finish the race to the end.
Again, Jesus is the only way and he is the only one that can give us the strength to finish the race until God calls us home. The question is, will we continue to be faithful, or will we quit?
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
