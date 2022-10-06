Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with worship service following at 11 a.m.
There’s a true story of a missionary, Samuel Morrison, who served in Africa for 25 years and was returning home on the same ship that carried President Theodore Roosevelt after a 3-week safari.
Upon pulling into New York harbor, the president was greeted with bands, confetti, cheers and hundreds of newsmen. As Morrison made his way off the ship, there was no one to call his name or welcome him home. He struggled to get through the crowd to catch a taxi, but ended up standing, alone on the curb, pouring out his complaints to the Lord.
He said: “Lord, I’ve served you for 25 years in Africa. Mr. Roosevelt was there three weeks killing animals, and the whole world turns out to welcome him home. No one even knows I’m here.”
He sensed the Lord speaking to his heart and he said: “But son, you’re not home yet.” What a lesson for all of us to realize that our situation, no matter what it may be, is just temporary and we have a home awaiting us in eternity where the glory cannot be compared to the sufferings of this present time.
— Dianne Doyle
