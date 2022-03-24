As we witness our backsliding nation and the largest military conflict since World War II in Ukraine, we need to remember that Jesus is coming soon for his church. The Scripture is clear about the Lord’s return and it’s the next event to take place in end-time prophecy.
The Bible reveals how Jesus will return, the signs of his return and why he is returning. (I Thessalonians 4:13-18 and 5:1-11)
We may not know the day or the hour, but one thing that we can be sure of is that Jesus is coming back to take his church out of here before God sends his judgment on the earth. After the church is taken away, the seven years of the tribulation period begins. Then at the end of the seven years of tribulation the second coming of Christ will occur.
This is when Jesus will come back to this earth to rule for 1,000 years, which is the millennial reign of Christ. However, the most important thing we Christians need to make sure of is that we are ready when the Lord comes back for us.
Worship is 11 am.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
