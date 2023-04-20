Overcomer is a word that we don’t hear very often today. According to Webster’s Standard Dictionary, it means, “to defeat or prevail over or to win.” All of us who are true followers of Jesus Christ know that we are called to be overcomers.
This is God’s desire and his will for every believer of Christ. We may not always feel like overcomers, but in Jesus we have the power to prevail over all that the world may throw at us. Jesus was tempted in every way that we are, but he was without sin. Just as he overcame every temptation, he impowers us to do the same. Our reward for being overcomers is that we will spend eternity with him in heaven.
