For the month of April we will be live streaming our Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God. We hope you can join us.
Pastor Ron Doyle's message: Jesus is Lord over every storm. (Matthew 14:22-33; Mark 6:48 and 51; John 6:21)
In our study today, we see that after the miracle of feeding over 5,000 people with five loaves of bread and two fish that Jesus told his five to go on ahead of him to the other side of the lake, which was the Sea of Galilee. It was a beautiful day when they set out, but suddenly a storm came up and they were afraid that they were going to sink.
But Jesus came along walking on the water and when he got into the boat, the storm stopped.
In life, there are many types of storms that we will go through that affect us spiritually, physically, emotionally and financially. Regardless of who we are or where we live, it’s just a fact of life that storms will come our way.
Today, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, all of us in one way or another are being affected by this storm. But through faith in Jesus Christ, we can be assured that he is with us and he is more than able to bring us through every storm we face. We just need to pray and trust him and remember his words to his disciples: “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.” So, take courage and don't be afraid, for this too will pass! Jesus is right there with us and he will bring us through to the other side.
— Dianne Doyle