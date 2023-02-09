Have you ever tried to describe Christianity? I would describe it as Christ’s love in action in us. In the Christian Digest there is the following passage “What is Christianity? In the home it is kindness. In business it is honesty. In society it is courtesy. In work it is fairness. Toward the unfortunate it is pity. Toward the weak it is help. Toward the wicked it is resistance. Toward the strong it is trust. Toward the fortunate it is congratulations. Toward the penitent it is forgiveness. Toward God it is reverence and love.”
These are all attributes of the love of Christ in us. This is the love that motivated Jesus to come down from heaven and give his life for us and it is this same love that should be evident in all we do today. If we truly love the lord with all our heart, it will be evident in our actions including in the way we live and relate to one another. If love is a part of God’s nature, then it should be a part of our nature as well. As we grow in the lord, we should have a hunger and a desire for all that God has for us. If we live in the spirit, we will walk in his love and eagerly desire the gifts of the spirit in our lives.
