Until further notice, we will be livestreaming our Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God. We hope you can join us.
Pastor Ron Doyle: Victorious in Christ (Romans 8:28-39; Psalm 118: 6-7; Hebrews 13: 6; 1 Peter 5: 8; Ephesians chapter 6).
Everyone knows that we are living in very difficult times in our world today. As we battle this horrible coronavirus right now, we have to remember who we are in Jesus. As followers of Christ, we should be confident in the promises in God’s Word. This doesn't mean that we live in denial about the hard times we are going through, but it does mean that because we are still children of God.
We can trust him in all the good, the bad and the ugly situations we face in our world, including this horrible coronavirus. Jesus is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. He will never leave us, because he is not a fair-weather friend as so many are in our world today. We just need to remember who our enemy is. When we do, we look at people and situations differently. God has given us everything we need to fight this enemy, but we need to utilize the tools he’s provided for us. Remember we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.
— Dianne Doyle