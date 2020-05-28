We are now back to having our normal Sunday services at 10 a.m., but still livestreaming on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park. We hope you can join us.
Pastor Ron Doyle's nessage: We need to remember (1 Corinthians 15:1-4; Ephesians 2:11-13 and 18-20).
As we celebrated Memorial Day this past weekend, we remembered those who gave their lives for our country. It's because of their sacrifice that we have the freedoms that we enjoy in our nation today. So I just want to say a personal thank you to all the veterans who have served our country in the past, as well as those who are serving our country today. Your service is appreciated more than you can know.
Memorial Day also reminds me of what Jesus did for us over 2,000 years ago, when he sacrificed his life for our sins on the cross and what he does for all who put their faith and trust in him today.
Here are the three essential truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ that we see in the Scripture. First, Jesus died on the cross for our sins; second, he was buried; and third, he was raised from the dead on the third day. You have to know the true gospel before you can recognize the false. Believe me, there are many false gospels out there today.
— Dianne Doyle