There will be no Sunday school on Dec. 22, but we will have our worship service at 10 a.m. as usual.
Pastor Ron’s message: “Good News Of Great Joy!”
The good news of Christmas brings great joy to the world. (Luke 2:8-10) The good news of Jesus Christ brings us great joy when we put our faith in Him. This good news is not just for a chosen few, but it’s for all people who will believe in Jesus.
The good news of Christmas is the birth of a Savior. (Luke 2:11-12; Matthew 1:21; John 3:16) Jesus is the first Christmas gift ever given. God loved us so much that He sent His Son into this world to die for all mankind. To receive this wonderful gift of a Savior into your own heart and life you just need to reach out by faith and accept Jesus.
The good news of Christmas brings God’s peace into our lives. (Luke 2:13-20; Galatians 5:22) Real peace can only come when we are in a right relationship with God through faith in Jesus Christ. This peace is truly a gift from God. When it comes to this peace, it’s now where you live that counts, but it’s who you know. This Christmas let’s share this good news with everyone who crosses our path.
— Dianne Doyle