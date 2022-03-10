Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
As born-again believers in Christ, we know that we are in a spiritual warfare and that we will face many spiritual battles in this life. This warfare is just as real as the war being fought in Ukraine today. Even though we don’t see our enemy, all we must do is look around and see how Satan is attacking believers, marriages, families, spiritual leaders, the church and our very nation.
However, as we look in the word of God, we see that we can be victorious over Satan through faith in Jesus Christ. (2 Kings 6: 8-20)
But, before we can defeat our enemy, we need to understand who he is. Our enemy is not the people that we encounter in our daily lives, but it is Satan and his demonic forces of evil. We need to ask God to open our spiritual eyes so we can see his army of angels who surround us. When he opens our eyes, we will see that our enemy doesn’t stand a chance, because greater is he who is in us, than he who is in the world. (I John 4:4) So long as we are alive in this world, we will be fighting spiritual battles, but the good news is that we are victorious in Christ.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
