Sunday school at 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m.
The message was “Got Peace” by Gerry Mansfield. We talk a lot about peace, and we sing about it, but if we’re honest, we don’t always experience a whole lot of it. In the world there’s always a war going on or skirmishes and threats that everyone’s afraid could turn into war.
This lack of peace trickles down to ordinary people. Disputes and unrest are common between neighbors, family members and all kinds of authority. Introduce a new member and the ones who were there first don’t always like it.
In the Bible, there are over 400 references to peace but even there we find countries against countries, brothers against brothers, and the list goes on. No country, no government, no groups are immune. Not even churches.
Places that should be sanctuaries of peace are often hot beds of strife and undercurrents. Peace is only to be found in the one who is peace and therefore, the only one who can give it. Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you.”
— Dianne Doyle
