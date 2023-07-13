Sunday Bible class is at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m., livestreamed on Facebook.
In our lifetime there have been many politicians who have said that they would bring a new era of hope to our nation. Unfortunately, that rarely happens, and we end up hoping that they will be voted out of office quickly.
We must remember if our hope is in man, we will always be disappointed. However, if our hope is in Jesus Christ and the promises of his word, we will never be disappointed. Jesus is the only one who can give us real hope that is steadfast and sure.
This grace came with a high price when Jesus gave his life on the cross for us. (Titus 2:11-14) This blessed hope is for all those who have chosen to live for God daily. This is not always easy.
Last, our blessed hope is the promise of the rapture of the church when God takes us home to be with him for all eternity.
This is a promise for all true believers in Jesus Christ. Are you ready if the rapture would take place today?
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
