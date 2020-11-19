Sunday school is at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message was “Got Peace?” (John 14:27; Galatians 5:2; Psalm 29:11; Philippians 4:4-9; 2 Corinthians 4:18).
In our world today everyone is looking for peace. However, true peace is really hard to find and sadly many are looking for it in all the wrong places.
Here is what God’s word says about how we can find peace that is real and lasting. Jesus is the author of peace, so when we invite him into our hearts as our Savior he gives us his peace that passes all understanding. This is a peace that the world can never give you and the world can never take away either. This kind of peace comes when we continually rejoice in the Lord on a daily basis.
Paul says we need to rejoice in the Lord, always, in the good times and the difficult times of life. Yes, even during this election, which is still ongoing, we can and should continue to praise the Lord. We are encouraged to fix our eyes not on what is seen but what is unseen. When we do, we can rejoice even in the hard times because we can see the bigger picture.
Instead of being anxious or worrying about anything, we are exhorted to bring everything to the Lord in prayer, including this election. When we bring all of our requests to the Lord in prayer we need to give them to him and leave them in his hands. This is not always easy to do, but if we start putting this into practice we will experience that peace in our lives that no one can explain.
Jesus is only a prayer away.
— Dianne Doyle
