Worship Service is at 11 a.m. Sunday school will resume in the spring.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: When we look at the account of Jesus’ birth, we see that he is called Immanuel, which means, “God with us.” The word Immanuel is found only three times in scripture, and in two of those times it is in reference to the birth of Jesus.
This Christmas and each day of our life it should bring us great peace to know that our Lord, Jesus Christ, was Immanuel, and is with us today and forever.
By the miracle of the incarnation, his father was God, his mother was a virgin, and Jesus was God’s one and only son. Jesus was Immanuel, God with us in his birth, life, death and resurrection.
Paul wrote that if you are a born-again Christian, your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit who lives in you. Through the abiding presence in the heart of every believer, God is always with us even to the very end of the age. (I Corinthians 6:19-20)
Jesus Christ will be Immanuel — God with us, forever. In the future, perhaps, sooner than we think, the Lord will return for his church, in an event called the rapture. The New Jerusalem will come down out of heaven to the new earth and this will be the place where all believers in Christ will live for all eternity. There will be no more sorrow, death, mourning, crying or pain.
God with us, forevermore, in our new home. (Revelation 21:1-5) Now that’s something to shout about.
— Dianne Doyle
