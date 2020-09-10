In life there are many situations we face which can cause us to fret and worry. But the Bible tells us that we are not to fret about anything. We need to remember that Jesus is still in control and nothing is impossible for him so we can trust him to see us through.
Psalm 37: 1-9 exhorts us not to fret or get upset when we see evil people and when those who do wrong seem to prosper. We are not to envy them because they are wicked and dishonest people and they will soon fade away as the grass.
So, instead of getting upset with them we should pray for them, because they will stand before God one day and all the wealth and power in the world won’t help them then. As Christians, God tells us to always trust in the Lord and do good no matter what situation we find ourselves in.
For we know that “all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
So whatever life-changing situation you are facing today, remember that Jesus is there to help you and he is only a prayer away.
— Dianne Doyle
