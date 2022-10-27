Sunday school is held on Sundays at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11 a.m.
If you have put your faith in Jesus Christ as your savior, you know your faith will be tested. Faith is not just understanding the doctrinal teachings of Christianity, but it is a total commitment to Christ as the Lord of our lives.
Without faith we know that it is impossible to please God and our prayers will not be answered, but with faith you will see miracles happen. Just as Jesus performed many great miracles when he walked this earth, he does the same today by the work of the Holy Spirit. It is the Holy Spirit in us and working through us that gives us the unlimited power that we need to be used by him. He is the one who gives us that mustard-seed faith that moves mountains.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
