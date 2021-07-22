We live in a world today where people continually look for things that are new and improved. Even in our faith in God, people look for something that is new or so-called improved.
This is one of the reasons we see so many churches changing their names, painting their ceilings black, using lights and smoke to enhance their worship and having music so loud that you need earplugs.
They want to entertain people rather than doing what they are called to do, which is to lead people to Jesus. They have watered down the message of the Bible so much that it’s no longer effective.
However, the message of the Bible is clear — Jesus died to save us. He is the way, the truth and the life and no one comes to the Father but through him.
Our walk with God begins by faith in Jesus Christ and it continues as we live by faith in Christ.
There is no other pathway that leads us to eternal life. Jesus is still calling those who are weary and burdened in life to come to him today. Only then can we have real peace and rest in our souls, even in the most difficult times of life.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
