Sunday morning worship service at 10 a.m. You can also join us on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park.
In the times that we are living in today, we see so much social unrest and violence in our nation. Even in Vermont, we have seen protests for “Black Lives Matter.” Of course, we all know that their lives do matter very much. But, who would have thought that there would come a time in our history when it would be wrong to say that “All Lives Matter,” because all of our lives do matter, as well.
I want to focus on the Word of God and see what he says about our lives today. There was no sin in the world until Adam and Eve fell in the Garden of Eden when they committed the first sin by disobeying God. Not only did this sin separate us from God for all eternity, but it also caused all the sickness and hardships and evil we are experiencing in our world today. Only Jesus could bring us back into
right fellowship with God again. Because of God’s great love for us, he sent Jesus into the world to die for the sins of everyone in the world. The Bible says that “whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” The word, “whoever” is all inclusive. God doesn't care what color our skin is, where we are from or what we have done.
— Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.