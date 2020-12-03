Worship service is at 11 a.m., and Sunday school will resume in the spring.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message was “Give thanks.”
When we think of Thanksgiving, we often think of the first Thanksgiving celebrated by the Pilgrims’ at Plymouth in 1621. However, it wasn’t until Abraham Lincoln appointed a National Day of Thanksgiving in 1863 that it became a national holiday.
This is a time when families and friends get together to enjoy a wonderful meal, and to give thanks to God for his many blessings. This is a great time of celebration for everyone even during this pandemic. However, Thanksgiving is more than just an annual celebration for followers of Jesus, because we have so much to thank him for.
We need to keep the lines of communication open through our daily prayer, giving thanks to God in all things. Everyday should be a day of thanksgiving for all followers of Jesus.
When we know in our heart that God loves us, and is in control of every situation we face, we then can give thanks to him in all circumstances.
— Dianne Doyle
