Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
From the pastor’s desk: “Jesus, our ever-present help.”
One of the biggest mistakes we make in our walk with the Lord is to think that we can do things through our own strength and abilities, because if we try to deal with the situations in our own strength we will fail. No matter how self-sufficient we think we are, in this life, we will encounter situations that will overwhelm us at times.
When we see all that’s going on in our own country and around the world it can fill us with fear. However, it is in these very times that we need to remember that Jesus is our refuge and strength and ever-present help in time of need. (Psalm 46: 1-7) Jesus will never let you down.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
