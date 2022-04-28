From Gerry Mansfield: In Psalm 63, David finds himself, once again, in a wilderness situation, fleeing from his enemies, crying out to God. David realized that his real need was the presence of God. When he said, “O God, you are my God,” he is acknowledging that the infinite, majestic, all-mighty creator is his God and fully capable of seeing him through his situation and fully worthy of his worship.
Job was another person who found himself in the wilderness of loss and suffering. He and his friends spent many chapters trying to figure out, in their own wisdom, the source of Job’s troubles. After seemingly endless questions and opinions, God eventually shows up and has a few questions for them, which none of them could answer.
Job eventually realized that he didn’t really know God at all, all he knew was what he had heard about him. People have tried through the centuries to explain why God does what he does. We are never promised to be free of difficult situations, only that God is faithful to take us through them. The same God who holds the universe together, is the same God who holds us together. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m.
— Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.