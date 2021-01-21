Our Sunday worship service is at 11 a.m.
We need to remember that even in these trying times we are living in, our hope is in Jesus. However, people today put their hope in anything but the Lord. In the past year, many have put their hope in science and doctors for a solution to COVID-19.
Others put their hope in government and the elections for a solution to all the problems in our nation and the world. Still others put their hope in our military, our justice system or our constitution and Bill of Rights.
These are all examples of false hope. There is only one hope that is steadfast and sure and that hope is in Jesus.
We make a big mistake when we think that our security and deliverance is in the hands of our leaders, military, doctors, scientists or anyone else. Our hope and security is in Jesus alone. When we put our full hope in the Lord, he is always faithful to protect us and deliver us.
As Psalm 33:12-22 says, “He is our help and shield, as we go through the storms and trials of life.”
How we need to remember this.
— Dianne Doyle
