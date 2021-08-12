The 1963 movie “The Great Escape,” which was based on a true story, shows how several hundred POWs planned to escape from a German camp during WWII.
In the end 76 POWs successfully escaped, which was the most successful escape during the war. However, I want you to know that the greatest escape in all history is yet to come. It’s when the rapture of the church occurs and millions of babies, young children and believers will be caught up to be with the Lord, forever. (I Thessalonians 4:13-18; 5:1-11)
However, there are many in the world and even in the churches today who don’t believe that the Lord will return for his own, but the Scripture is clear that the Lord is coming back and it’s sooner than we think. The Bible is also clear that in the last days, before the Lord returns, there will be an increase in wickedness all over the world. (Matthew 24:9-13 & 2 Timothy 3:1-5)
We can see that playing out right in front of our eyes today. Good is bad and bad is good. Right is wrong and wrong is right. It’s totally crazy. However, just as the Lord made a way of escape for Noah and Lot and their families, he will make a way of escape for the church as well.
Are you ready for the rapture? Jesus is only a prayer away.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.