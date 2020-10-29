Pastor Ron Doyle’s message was “A Journey of Faith.” (Hebrews 11:8-16)
As we live our lives we need to remember that our life is just a journey in this world. It begins when we are born and continues for a short period of time as children. Then we become teenagers, young adults, middle-aged adults and then seniors until the Lord decides to take us home to be with him.
Our journey of faith starts out in much the same way as our physical life does. We must be born again into our spiritual life, which begins when we receive Jesus Christ as our Lord and savior.
As we read the story of Abraham in Hebrews 11:8-16 we see that he was a man of faith who started with his obedience to God. In our journey of faith it also starts with our obedience to God as well.
When we say yes to God and obey him in the small things he will open up even greater things for us, such as various ministry opportunities, of which there are many. God is always faithful to keep his promises to us.
— Dianne Doyle
