Sunday school at 9 a.m., worship service at 10.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: “Wise Men Still Seek Him.” 1) Wise men persevered in their search for Christ. (Matthew 2:1-2; John 14:6; Jeremiah 29:13) God guided the wise men by a star and they persevered in their search for Jesus until they found him. In this short journey of life, many people search for things to satisfy their own desires, but these things will never satisfy the real needs in their heart and life. Only Jesus can do that. 2) Wise men search for Christ even when it’s not politically correct. (Matthew 2:2-8; Micah 5:2; Matthew 2:16; 2 Corinthians 5:17 ) We need to remember that Christmas is all about Jesus and his love for us. He is the very first Christmas gift from God. So, let’s say “Merry Christmas” to everyone we see. 3) Wise men who search for Christ will find great joy. (Matthew 2:9-12; Nehemiah 8:10; John 15:11) Just as the wise men were filled with joy when they found Jesus, we too are filled with this same joy when we find Jesus.
We wish you all a very Merry Christmas!
Information: 802-244-5037.
— Dianne Doyle