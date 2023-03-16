We all know that God will test our faith at times, but it’s our response to these tests that show just how strong we are in the Lord. We see in Judges 6:16-32 that Gideon was tested by the Lord. However, Gideon had very little faith, and he was not totally convinced that it was really God speaking to him.
He asked God for a sign, as we often do ourselves as we go through times of testing. But we need to understand that the reason God allows things to happen to us, is to help our faith to grow as we are obedient to him. God was patient with Gideon, and he is also patient with us. When we trust in the Lord, we will experience that peace and confidence that only God can give. Then we will be able to do even greater things for him than we could ever imagine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.