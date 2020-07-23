Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m. We will also be live streaming on Facebook, under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park. We hope you can join us.
Pastor Ron Doyle's message: A life worth living! (Ecclesiastes 1:1-2 and 12:13-14; John 3:16; 1 John 2:15-17)
A lot of people idolize the rich and famous in this world, wishing they could be just like them. However, it is the rich and famous who are the most discontented and miserable people in the world. In the past, we have seen many famous people take their own lives and we often wonder why. However, money and fame cannot fill the void that God has placed in every man, women and child. This void can only be filled with the knowledge of Jesus Christ and His saving power that brings us back into right fellowship with God.
As we look in the book of Ecclesiastes, we see what King Solomon the wisest and richest man in the world declared as he was nearing the end of his life. He said that everything was meaningless and without purpose. As it was with King Solomon, it is the same with us today. In the end, King Solomon finally came to the knowledge of this truth, that the only thing that matters is what's done for God. How about you? Do you know where you are going to spend eternity? Jesus is the answer and he's only a prayer away.
— Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.