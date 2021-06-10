In Genesis 22:1-14 we see how Abraham was tested and how he came through the test victoriously because of his faith in God. If you are a child of God, a true follower of Jesus Christ, you can be sure that your faith will be tested from time to time as well.
We can be tested, physically, spiritually, emotionally or financially and it can bewilder us at times.
However, we need to remember as we go through the tests, that God always has a plan and it’s always for our good. Another thing that we need to remember is that God does not bring tests our way to torment us, but he tests our faith so that our faith will grow.
When, our faith grows we will become more and more like our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, no matter what tests we go through God is always faithful to provide what we need at just the right time to bring us through as victors.
Real faith requires action on our part, which is trust in God, and even though we many not like the tests that we are going through, we know just as Abraham did, that with God’s help we too can get through the tests victoriously.
Remember that Jesus is only a prayer away.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
