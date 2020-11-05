Pastor Ron Doyle’s message was “Overcoming fear” (Isaiah 43:1-4).
There are many situations in life that can cause anxiety and fear, those concerning our family, the church, our state and now the uncertainty of the election. This kind of fear comes from Satan and it will only hinder our walk with God and bring us nothing but defeat and bondage.
However, a healthy fear of God will bring us victory. As Christians we can overcome the fear that Satan brings our way, because we know that no matter what’s going on around us God is still in control and he will see us through. We know that God is always with us so we are never alone.
In Hebrews 13:5-6, we read, “God has said, ‘Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you. So we can say with confidence, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can man do to me?” God loves us so much that he sent his only Son to die for us (John 3:16).
So, no matter what fears we face today we can all overcome them, because we are children of God and we can trust him to keep his word. Are you one of his today? You can be because Jesus is only a prayer away.
Sunday morning prayer is at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m.
— Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.