This past Sunday we celebrated Palm Sunday, which begins the passion week of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The week begins with his triumphal entry into Jerusalem on a colt, where people shouted, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.”
The people praised him because of his great miracles and because they believed him to be the Messiah who would deliver them from the bondage of the Roman Empire.
One of Jesus’ friends betrayed him by selling him for 30 pieces of silver, and he was arrested. Pilate sentenced him to death. Although Pilate determined there was no reason for Jesus to die, he handed him over to the soldiers to be crucified, because he wanted to appease the people. In less than a week the same people who were praising Jesus as he rode into Jerusalem turned against him. When Pilate asked what he should do with Jesus, they shouted, “crucify him” The blood that Jesus shed on the cross 2,000 years ago still has the power to wash away sins today.
Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.