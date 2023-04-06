This past Sunday we celebrated Palm Sunday, which begins the passion week of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The week begins with his triumphal entry into Jerusalem on a colt, where people shouted, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.”

The people praised him because of his great miracles and because they believed him to be the Messiah who would deliver them from the bondage of the Roman Empire.

