Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship follows at 11 a.m.
From the pastor’s desk, “At the Crossroads,” (Jeremiah 6:16-20): I believe that there are many people and churches, and even our nation, that today stand at the crossroads. When I see what is happening in our nation I am very concerned for our children and grandchildren. The question is, will we continue to go down the road that leads to destruction, or will we choose the way that leads to life, through faith in Jesus Christ.
In the Bible, God clearly shows us the road that will lead to life and everyone in this world will have to make a choice if they will take it or not. They will need to decide to choose the path that God has provided for them or choose the road that leads to death and destruction. What road will you choose today?
I hope it is the good road God prepared for you through faith in Jesus Christ, because this is the only road that will lead to a life that is greater than anything this world could ever offer. It is the only road that leads to life, rest and a peace that passes all understanding.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
