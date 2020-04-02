Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: We live in a world today that is full of change and uncertainty. With the presidential elections coming up this year and the spread of the coronavirus, plus all the situations we face at home and around the world, we soon learn that we cannot always put our trust in people, our government or anything else.
During these difficult times of change and uncertainty we need to realize that there is only one who does not change. His name is Jesus Christ. He is our solid rock, our firm foundation, and we can trust him. He is always faithful to help us in every situation we face in life. We can pray no matter where we are or no matter what situation we may find ourselves in. He is never too busy to hear our prayers and we know that he will answer us when we pray.
There is such power in prayer and it moves the hand of God when we pray in Jesus’ name. When we put our trust in Jesus, he will bring us through our storms with a song in our hearts. So, let’s all pray together and see what he will do. He is faithful now and for all eternity.
— Dianne Doyle