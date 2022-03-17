Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
From the pastor’s desk: In life, we will face many different types of storms that will come our way, most often without any warning and at our darkest or weakest moments. These storms could be spiritual, physical, family, emotional, financial or the loss of loved ones. Sometimes they may be so severe that we feel like we may drown.
However, in Mark 4: 35-41 Jesus knows about the storms that we will go through even before they come our way. This should bring great comfort to us because he is our all-knowing Lord over every storm.
So, when the trials and storms of life come, we need to trust Jesus because he will be right there with us, and he will give us a peace that passes all understanding as we go through the storms with him by our side.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
