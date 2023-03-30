In Isaiah 6:1-4, Isaiah had been prophesying to Judah of coming judgement, and his message had been ignored. During this, King Uzziah died, and the nation was in mourning. Isaiah had a vision of the Lord, seated on his throne surrounded by worshiping angels. Despite all the negative things he saw, Isaiah now saw the Lord and he hadn’t changed. He was “high and lifted up,” and Isaiah saw him in all his splendor and glory, the train of his royal robe filling the temple.
There are things in our nation and in our lives that are shaking, and they can leave us shaking as well. We can choose to be depressed by what we see around us, or we can choose to see the Lord. We don’t bury our heads in the sand, but we aren’t to be consumed by them.
