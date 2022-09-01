A lot of people have physical problems with their tongues in today’s world that may not need treatment. However, in the spiritual realm, there are tongue problems that do need to be treated such as gossiping, lying, slandering, cursing, boasting and harsh and unkind words. We see all these in the world of politics, but unfortunately, they are in the church as well.
Proverbs 13:3 says, “He who guards his lips guards his life, but he who speaks rashly will come to ruin.” Rash words will destroy your life as well as others. We understand that those who do not know Jesus as Savior are deceived by Satan, but what about those who claim to be Christians?
The word is clear that even though we may have received Jesus in the past, we still need to maintain an intimate relationship with him daily, by heeding word of the Holy Spirit, attending church, and through total surrender to him so that he is our first love. As David said in Psalm 141:3, “Set a guard over my mouth, O Lord; keep watch over the door of my lips.” God wants us to use our tongues to encourage each other.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
