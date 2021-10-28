In the times we are living in today, our faith is being tested in more ways than ever before and many are becoming discouraged. However, we need to remember that God has not changed. He is the same yesterday, today and forever, and because of this truth, we know that he will do the same things for us today that he did for the great men and women in the Bible. (Hebrews 13:8)
So, when we face giants in our lives and situations that seem impossible, we need to put our complete faith and trust in Jesus. Just as God was with Joshua, he is with us as well and we know that he will never let us down. (Joshua 1:1-11)
However, we can’t do it on our own we need the promises of God in his word and the power of the Holy Spirit. Without the word of God, we cannot be the men and women that he has called us to be. We need to read his word, obey him and trust him completely every day. When we do this, he will give us victory after victory with each step of faith that we take.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
