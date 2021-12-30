Even though Christmas Day has come and gone, we still have every reason to celebrate Christmas and what it means to us every day of the year. Without Christmas and the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ, God’s one and only son, we would have no hope at all. The wise men of old searched for Jesus until they found him, and we need to do the same today.
However, the world hasn’t changed much over the centuries. They rejected Jesus and people still reject him today. But Jesus came to seek and save the lost and he will never give up. We need to seek him with all our hearts until we find him as well.
When we do, we will never be the same and we will have a joy that no one can ever take away. So, let us be glad and rejoice in the Lord, this Christmas and always.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
