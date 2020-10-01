Pastor Ron Doyle's Message: If My People Pray. Who are God's people? Those who have accepted Jesus as their personal Savior and who are living for God by obeying His Word on a daily basis. They are walking the walk not just talking the talk. Talk is cheap, but God wants action. The only way that we will see a real change in our nation is by getting down on our knees and earnestly seeking God' face and praying for our nation. America has drastically declined spiritually and morally, over the past years, especially, during my generation. Liberal teachers and professors are brain washing young students to reject Christian values. As a result of the decisions of liberal court justices, prayer has been kicked out of schools; millions of unborn children have been aborted; marriage has been redefined to include same sex couples; and many symbols of the Christian faith are being banned from public places. In the last several months we have witnessed much hate, violence and destruction in our nation. How in the world did we come to this place? I believe one of the biggest reasons is because many churches today are now using popular opinion as their rule of faith instead of the Word of God. We need to get back to the basics of the Bible! On Saturday, Franklin Graham led a prayer march for revival in our nation, at the Washington Monument in DC. We desperately need to pray for our nation, especially with the elections coming up this year, as well as a new Supreme Court Justice. God has provided the answer for the condition of our nation in His Word. He said “If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14) God wants His people to get serious about prayer and when we do we will see revival. Jesus is the answer and He's only a prayer away!
— Dianne Doyle
