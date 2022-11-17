“Don’t fret trust in God,” Psalm 37:1-4. In life, there are situations we may face that can cause us to get angry and then fret or worry.
We’re sure that there were many who were not very happy with the outcome of the election this past week, but we need remember that God is still in control and he’s the one who places people in office, and he can also remove them.
So, we shouldn’t fret or worry about this because our faith is not based on our circumstances, but our faith is in Jesus Christ and his work. Every single promise in the Bible is for us today and God is faithful to keep all of them.
Perhaps he is just trying to teach us to stop fretting and to trust in him. So, when things don’t go as we hoped, instead of fretting let’s trust in the Lord, keep on doing good and thank him in all situations. Not for the situations but in them. After all he has a plan, and it will definitely come to pass.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
