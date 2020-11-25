Pastor Ron’s message: “Our blessed hope.” (Titus 2: 11-14; 1 Thessalonians 4:15-18)
People place their hope in a lot of things today, but if our hope is in anything or anyone other than Jesus we will be greatly disappointed. Jesus promised that he would return for his church one day, which we call the rapture. This is the blessed hope of all true believers and we can have confidence in his soon return.
However, the first step to receiving this blessed hope is by accepting Jesus as our personal savior.
When we accept Jesus we are set apart from the world. We become a new creation and we no longer live for this world or the things of it. We become followers of Jesus and we are called to live a life that is holy in God’s sight.
This is not easy, but God will give us the strength to live that life of holiness. All true believers are being prepared now for our blessed hope, which is the return of Jesus for his church. The Bible is clear that this event will take place one day and we can be sure it will.
The rapture of the church is God’s plan for all believers, to escape the wrath that will be poured out during the seven years of great tribulation on this earth. No one knows the day or the hour of Christ’s return. His return will be like a thief in the night — without warning, therefore we need to keep watch and be vigilant. (Matthew 25:13)
— Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.