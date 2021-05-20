Most of us today our blessed to have enough of the basics of life, such as food, water, clothes and a nice home to live. We may not have everything we want, but God has always provided us with everything that we need.
So, we should thank the Lord for all his provisions for us each and every day. As followers of Christ, we are called to be satisfied with what God has provided for us. However, in the spiritual realm we are called to be hungry and thirsty for God. We are exhorted to hunger and thirst for more of God in our lives.
The way we accomplish this is by living for Jesus on a daily basis. In the same way that water is essential to our physical life, the presence of God is essential to our spiritual life as well.
We need to desire a closer walk with Christ, becoming more and more like Jesus every day. Our greatest desire should be to seek the fullness of the Holy Spirit so he can guide as we travel through this life.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.