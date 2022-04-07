Sunday school is at 10, followed by worship at 11 a.m.
I don’t know how many of you were Star Trek fans, but we used to enjoy watching Capt. Kirk and Spock “go where no man has ever gone before.” In one episode, they were pushing the Enterprise to its limits when Scotty, the chief engineering officer, said, “She can’t take much more of this, Captain!”
Well, there are times in life when we think that we can’t take much more either and we may be tempted to give up. However, that’s the very time we need to remember that God’s word is true and that he is more than able to bring us through every test and trial of life.
When we look into the Bible, we see how we can overcome as we go through the storms of life, because we can trust our Lord to see us through. So, when the going gets rough, draw near to God, hold onto the hope we have in Jesus Christ and spur one another on toward love and good deeds and continue to meet to encourage one another as we see the day approaching for the Lord’s return.
So, keep looking up and never give up. (Hebrews 10:19-25)
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
