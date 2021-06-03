We just celebrated Memorial Day, which is a time to remember the sacrifices of our servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives to protect the freedoms we enjoy in our great nation.
We truly honor all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we also honor our veterans who have served or are currently serving in our armed forces today. Just as we remember our veterans, we also need to remember a few things when it comes to our walk with Jesus. We need to remember what life was like without Christ. We were separated from God without hope in this life until Jesus came and gave his life for a lost and dying world. (Ephesians 2:11-13; 19-22: John 3:16; Hebrews 6:19).
He paid the ultimate sacrifice for us and because of his sacrifice we now have eternal life and a home waiting for us in heaven. In Christ, we have a hope that is steadfast and sure, as an anchor for the soul. (Hebrews 6:19)
Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.