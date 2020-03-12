Pastor Ron’s message was “Back to the Bible.” The Bible is God’s word to us. God is the author and every word in the Bible is inspired by him.
It reveals his plan of salvation for the world. It’s only as we read the Bible, study it and meditate on it that we can correctly understand it and become followers of Jesus. With all the false doctrine and cults in the world today it is essential for us to fully know and understand the Bible.
Without this knowledge, people will believe anything. (2 Timothy 3:14-17; 2 Peter 1:20-21) It’s amazing how many who call themselves Christians rarely open their Bible or even attend church services.
However, these are the very people who still expect to grow in the Lord. Unfortunately they are the very ones who are led astray by false doctrine. We absolutely need to know the Bible. (2 Timothy 2:15; Ephesians 6:17; Matthew 4)
Tragically, in our society the Bible is rejected by many churches, because they are more interested in numbers than they are in the truth. They promote things such as a prosperity gospel, eternal security and new age ideas. However, God’s word never changes and the message is clear.
Jesus came to die for mankind and he’s the only way to heaven.
— Dianne Doyle